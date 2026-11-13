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Iowa Comes to Lincoln to Take on #1 Nebraska Volleyball
By Brianna C,11 days ago
2025 Record: 15-17 Conference Record: 6-14 Last NCAA Tournament: Iowa’s last appearance in the NCAA tournament was in 1994. They lost in the first round to Pitt. Nebraska and Iowa Volleyball teams have met 41 times and the Huskers are undefeated against the Hawkeyes. Nebraska has dropped five total sets to Iowa all time, two of those being when Iowa took the Huskers to five sets in 2019.
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