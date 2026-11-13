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Civic group finds KY lawmakers made some transparency improvements but more work is needed
By McKenna Horsley Kentucky Lantern,11 days ago
In its latest report on legislative transparency, the Kentucky League of Women Voters found some improvements in 2026, but still says there is more work to be done. During the 2026 legislative session, the General Assembly lessened the use of surprise meetings, declining from 47 surprise meetings in 2024 to 28 in 2026, the League said. Committees held 90% of their meetings at scheduled times this year, compared to 79% in 2024.