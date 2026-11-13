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Everett Nonprofit Launches Fund as Washington Cancer Screening Program Faces Cash Crunch
By Aisha Mahmoud,9 days ago
An Everett-based nonprofit is launching a new fund to keep breast and cervical cancer screenings free for uninsured and underinsured Washington residents, as the state program that pays for them faces a steep funding shortfall. Citrine Health says the Washington Health Screening Fund will direct donations toward mammograms, Pap tests and related care for women who might otherwise go without.
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