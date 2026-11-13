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Missouri voting rights group questions Buchanan County poll pad practices
By Noel Hardin,11 days ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. (KQTV) -- A nonpartisan Missouri voting-rights organization is asking Buchanan County officials to explain why poll workers were reportedly allowed to take electronic polling devices home the night before the Nov. 3 election. The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition said its hotline received complaints that poll workers were...
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