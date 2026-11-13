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This Week: Senate HELP to vote on Overton, FDA shelves CNPV, and more
By Ferdous Al-Faruque,10 days ago
Welcome to another installment of This Week at FDA, your weekly source for updates – big and small – on FDA, drug and medical device regulation, and what we’re reading from around the web. This week, we learned that the Senate health committee has scheduled a vote to advance the nomination of President Trump’s pick for FDA commissioner, that the FDA has shelved a controversial drug voucher program, and that it has warned of risks of a rare eye condition resulting from the use of GLP-1 products.