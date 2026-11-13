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Electric truck manufacturer Harbinger raises $240 million to expand into new product categories
By Charles Morris,9 days ago
Regular Charged readers are familiar with Harbinger, an innovative startup that has thrived in the unforgiving electric truck space by focusing on the most EV-ready market segments and vertically integrating its supply chain. The company has plans to expand its business model beyond the commercial EV world, and has raised a new pot of money to do so.