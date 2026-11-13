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Benworth Capital data breach class action settlement
By Top Class Actions,9 days ago
Benworth Capital Partners agreed to a class action settlement to resolve claims that it failed to prevent a 2025 data breach that compromised sensitive consumer information. The Benworth Capital settlement benefits individuals who received a data breach notice from Benworth Capital Partners informing them that their information may have been compromised in a data breach on May 18, 2025.