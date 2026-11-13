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Thanksgiving Cargo Theft Risks Put Fleet Security in Focus
By Lauren Fletcher,7 days ago
With Thanksgiving approaching, work truck fleets may need to take another look at where their vehicles and cargo will be parked over the holiday weekend. J. J. Keller & Associates is urging motor carriers to review their cargo security procedures ahead of the holiday, particularly when facilities close, staffing levels change, and loaded trucks or trailers remain unattended for extended periods.