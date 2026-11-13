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On the Couch: Tina Barney
By Annie Goldsmith,11 days ago
In 1974, Tina Barney moved from New York City to Sun Valley, Idaho, a quiet, picturesque ski hamlet set within the Rocky Mountains. It was there, while taking an art school class on great American photographers, that she began shooting photographs herself. In the five-plus decades that followed, Barney became a legendary American photographer in her own right, with works entering the permanent collections of museums like the Whitney, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.