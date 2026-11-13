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57th annual USI Efroymson Family Fund Juried Student Art Show
11 days ago
The University of Southern Indiana annual Efroymson Family Fund Juried Student Art Exhibition, a presentation of selected student artworks from the past academic year, is being held from Wednesday, November 11 to Wednesday, December 9 at the McCutchan Art Center/Pace (MAC/Pace) Galleries, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. This year’s exhibition features 86 artworks chosen by the juror from 222 submitted entries.