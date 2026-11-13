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Visteon-Shinry and Infineon are developing a single-stage GaN onboard charger
By Chris Ruoff,8 days ago
Visteon-Shinry Power Electronics (VSPE), a joint venture of Visteon and SHINRY Technologies, is working with Infineon Technologies to develop a single-stage onboard charger for EVs based on Infineon's gallium nitride (GaN) monolithic bidirectional switches. The design combines VSPE's converter hardware topology, proprietary control strategy and system integration expertise with Infineon's...