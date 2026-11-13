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Go Eve secures £750,000 in funding to enhance DockChain EV fleet charging system
By Charles Morris,8 days ago
Go Eve, a joint University College Dublin (UCD) and Imperial College London spin-off company, has secured £750,000 in funding from Innovate UK and private investors for an 18-month project to develop the next version of DockChain, its patented distributed DC fast charging technology. DockChain uses a distributed charging model,...
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