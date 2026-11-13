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Stivers, Osborne to Continue Leading Kentucky General Assembly as Lawmakers Select Leadership
9 days ago
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne will continue leading their respective chambers after Republican lawmakers selected their leadership for the 2027-28 legislative sessions this week. Following the November 3 election, Republicans will retain supermajorities in both chambers, with 74 Republicans and 26 Democrats expected to serve...