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Southern Miss Business Honors Three Outstanding Alumni
9 days ago
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) College of Business and Economic Development celebrated outstanding achievements in entrepreneurship and business leadership at its 2026 Business Excellence Awards luncheon on Friday, Nov. 13. The annual event recognized three distinguished individuals in the categories of Entrepreneur of the Year, Alumnus of the Year, and Young Alumnus of the Year.