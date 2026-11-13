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Gable Steveson Returns at UFC 336
By Adam Martin,11 days ago
UFC heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson is set to return to the Octagon in the new year when he fights at UFC 336. The UFC 336 event takes place on January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main event of the card features UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape in a grudge match, while the co-main event sees an interim UFC welterweight title bout between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.