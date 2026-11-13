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UVA Health physician helps shape new prostate cancer screening guidelines
By Chris Ahlf,11 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA Health physician is helping shape new prostate cancer screening guidelines for the American Cancer Society. The society now recommends regular screening for men ages 50 to 69, and to start at age 45 for men who are at higher risk. Previously, it recommended men discuss screening with their doctors and decide whether it was right for them.