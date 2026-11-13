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Grandma’s Back: Unwrap the Trailer for the Christmas Horror Movie ‘Unholy Night’
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,11 days ago
Forget cozy stockings and peaceful firesides because holiday horror just got a major dose of rotting Italian vengeance. Director Michael Gabriele prepares to unleash his blood-soaked feature debut, Unholy Night. Gabriele previously wowed festival audiences when his terrifying short film Get Away captured the Gold Audience Award at Fantasia. Now, the rising filmmaker takes those wicked sensibilities and applies them straight to Christmas Eve. As a result, family dinner will never feel remotely safe again.