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US Education Dept. launches investigation into Camas School District over Title IX allegations
By REGAN GALLO-FENZ,11 days ago
The U.S. Department of Education has launched a directed investigation into the Camas School District to determine whether it violated Title IX. The investigation officially launched on Thursday. Allegations involve allowing a transgender student athlete to compete on a girls’ sports team and failing to adequately respond to reports of sexual harassment involving that student.