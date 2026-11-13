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A North Manchester, Indiana, Council Critic’s Plate Got 63 Flock Searches. The Town Just Killed Its 3-Camera Contract
11 days ago
A North Manchester, Indiana, resident who speaks at town council meetings and records police traffic stops had his license plate searched 63 times in Flock Safety's camera network between December 2024 and the end of 2025, according to HaveIBeenFlocked.com, a database built from public-records audit logs. The searches came from North Manchester police and the Wabash County Sheriff's Office, and InvestigateTV confirmed dozens of them against logs from out-of-state agencies. On Nov. 4, the town council voted to end its agreement with Flock, which covered three cameras.
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