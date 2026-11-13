undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marshall Health Network opens state's first medical respite facility
By GILBERT McCLANAHAN,11 days ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia's first medical respite facility is now open in Huntington. It's a place where people experiencing housing instability can continue healing after being discharged from the hospital. Several community agencies came together to help make the project a reality. There are many challenges facing...
4