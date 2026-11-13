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Witness Accounts, Law Enforcement Narratives Detail Horror, Heroism, During Pratt & Whitney Attack
By Joleen Ferris,11 days ago
CLAYVILLE, N.Y. -- Witness statements to Oneida County Sheriff's Office deputies and law enforcement narratives provide a chilling account of an employee at Pratt & Whitney in Clayville who allegedly brutally attacked two co-workers with a hatchet but made scattered conversation with others, even apologizing for bothering one. Victim, Nicholas...