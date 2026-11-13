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Local stars named in all-Foothill League girls’ tennis selections
By Ryan Romero,11 days ago
The 2026 all-league selections for the Foothill League have been released, and local stars from around the Santa Clarita Valley were named, with West Ranch highlighting the singles list and Valencia dominating the doubles. First-Team Singles:. Kaelyn Azarraga, Golden Valley. Kaylie Chung, West Ranch. Sophia Peterson, West Ranch. Second-Team Singles: