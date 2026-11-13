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Nominations open for Fleetio’s second annual ASE scholarship program
By Erin Finan, Managing Editor,10 days ago
Fleetio, a fleet maintenance and optimization company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, has announced its second annual scholarship program in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). Fleetio says it will award 15 scholarships to help automotive technicians or students pursue ASE certifications, investing in the people whose...