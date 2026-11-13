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Florida Waste Solutions invests in McNeilus collection vehicles
By Audrey Trevarthan, Associate Editor,10 days ago
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. business based in Dodge Center, Minnesota, has announced that Florida Waste Solutions is investing in a fleet of McNeilus collection vehicles to support a new 10-year waste and recycling collection contract with Highlands County, Florida. The order, coordinated through McNeilus dealer Ten-8...