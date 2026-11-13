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New Medicaid changes could leave South Carolina patients with more medical debt, fewer healthcare options
By Elijah Brown,11 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) — South Carolinians could soon have less time to get medical bills covered through Medicaid, while separate federal funding changes could put additional financial pressure on hospitals and potentially limit healthcare services across the state. The changes are part of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful...
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