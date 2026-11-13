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Mark calendars for the Christmas Parade of Lights
By Staff Reports,10 days ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (VDN) — Get ready for a Christmas celebration straight out of the toy box as Downtown Vicksburg brings a little Disney and Pixar magic to the holiday season with the 2026 Christmas Parade of Lights! On Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 5 p.m., Washington Street will come alive with twinkling lights, festive music, and colorful displays inspired by this year’s theme, “You’ve Got a Friend in Downtown Vicksburg!”