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Maryland Consumers to Receive Millions in Relief as Part of $183.5 Million Rent-to-Own Settlement
By Patrick Herron,11 days ago
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC, and its parent company, Acima Holdings, LLC, over allegations of deceptive rent-to-own financing practices. Acima partners with retailers in Maryland and other states to offer rental-purchase agreements for furniture, appliances, electronics and other...
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