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Evers grants 14 commutations, first by a Wisconsin governor since Thompson
By WBAY news staff,9 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers granted commutations to Michael Maldonado, Sammy Cole, and Amanda Weaver, according to the governor’s office. They are among 14 people granted commutations. The governor’s office said Evers is the first Wisconsin governor since Tommy Thompson to grant a commutation. Evers signed two executive orders earlier this year reinstating the state’s commutation process for the first time in decades.