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JISD employee terminated; Investigation underway amid reports of teachers aid striking student
By Mike Lout,9 days ago
The grandmother of a 6-year-old child attending Few Primary School says she wants answers about what happened to her grandson. Jackie Spearman said Friday that she was shocked when her grandchild, whom she describes as being autistic, indicated to her and others that an employee of the school had hit him across the hand with a ruler.