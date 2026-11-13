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8 Things That Attract Ants Into Your Kitchen
By Gargi,7 days ago
If you’ve ever walked and spotted a tiny marching line of ants across the counter, you know how strangely personal it feels. It’s like they’ve broken some invisible house rule and suddenly your safe, clean space feels invaded. The wild part? Ants are not random at all. They’re following very specific cues, some of which you’re probably unknowingly rolling out like a red carpet.