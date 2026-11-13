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LIVE: ‘Miracle on the Mississippi’ | No fatalities after tanker crashes into river cruiser carrying nearly 150 people near Port of New Orleans
By Judy BlackFOX 8 Staff,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - THIS BREAKING NEWS STORY WILL BE UPDATED. The Port of New Orleans press secretary said a tanker allided with the American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage around 12:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 13). At the time of the allision, there were about 129 passengers, in addition to...