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Wellston town board unable to conduct business after third trustee resigns
By Cassidy Mudd,11 days ago
The Town of Wellston announced that a third member of its Board of Trustees has resigned, leaving the town without the quorum needed to conduct official business. In a public notice shared on Facebook, town officials said three of the five board members have now resigned, preventing the remaining trustees from taking action on matters requiring board approval.