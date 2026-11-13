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The Darnell Nurse Trade Is A Disaster For The Sharks
By Josh Cybulski,11 days ago
The San Jose Sharks spent much of the summer trying to turn the corner on their rebuild and transform the roster from a future contender into a current playoff team. One move they hoped would give them a jolt was trading for veteran defenseman Darnell Nurse. The Sharks acquired Nurse in exchange for defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin and defensive prospect Zack Sharp, taking on his entire $9.25MM cap hit and the remaining four years on his deal. It was a pricey gamble to acquire a top-four defenseman, and unfortunately for the Sharks, it looks like an expensive disaster. Nurse has struggled in San Jose, and the team has been unable to mask the shortcomings in his game. The Sharks’ acquisition of Nurse was questionable from the start and felt like a team bringing in a player based purely on reputation and physical ability rather than tangible on-ice results, especially given how Nurse’s final few years in Edmonton played out. This was the ultimate case of buyer beware, and so far it’s safe to say the buyer likely has some remorse.