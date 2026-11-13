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Talking Heads Release Fear of Music Super Deluxe Edition
By Shore Fire Media,7 days ago
Talking Heads’ Fear of Music (1979) channeled the raw, industrial energy of late-1970s New York City into one of the group’s most rhythmically adventurous albums. The release of this expanded collection follows a special band appearance on SiriusXM’s Front Row launching a dedicated Talking Heads SiriusXM channel, where the group directly announced the new edition to fans. Rhino releases a Super Deluxe Edition out today, November 13, that features rare and unreleased music, as well as new mixes.