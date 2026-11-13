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How Sustainable and Ethical is Wool
8 days ago
Wool is a natural fibre we often associate with cozy, warm clothes and idyllic images of sheep grazing on rolling hills. It seems like a perfect, mutually beneficial arrangement: we care for the sheep, and they give us wool. But the reality of the modern wool industry is far more complex and disturbing. While doing research for this post, I became highly disturbed over one of my favourite fabrics.