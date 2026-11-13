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Tennessee running back breaks leg in single-vehicle crash, school says, putting season in doubt
10 days ago
A Tennessee football player's season in jeopardy after he lost control of his car and broke his leg in a single-vehicle crash. Running back Daune Morris, fresh off a big game against then-No. 6 Kentucky that saved the Volunteers' season, now faces doubt on whether or not he will be able to play the rest of the year over something that may have been avoidable.