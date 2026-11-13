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Tab Benoit & Bonerama Announce Blues & Brass Winter Tour
By Doug Deutsch,10 days ago
“Louisiana's Living Legend,” Bayou Blues guitarist-vocalist Tab Benoit, launches his “Blues & Brass” 2026 Winter Tour featuring special guest Bonerama, with the first show taking place at Beacon Theatre, 401 N. Main St., in Hopewell, Virginia, on Thursday, December 3. Show: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $44–$79. Info: (804) 446-3457 or visit myticketstobuy.com/event/2438.