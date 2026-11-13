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Sierra Hull Releases “Christmas Lullaby” and Holiday EP
8 days ago
As the holiday season quickly approaches, families, friends, and neighbors are beginning to shift their attention to the end of the year. Thanksgiving dinners are planned, and the most excited revelers may already be putting up Christmas decorations. GRAMMY-nominated musician Sierra Hull is ringing in the end of her busiest year to date by sharing her beautiful take on “Christmas Lullaby (Hush My Babe).” Originally a poem from English minister and hymn writer Isaac Watts—Watts also penned “Joy to the World”—Hull first heard “Christmas Lullaby (Hush My Babe)” from none other than the late Doc Watson.