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The Infamous Stringdusters Release Dust the Halls Vol. 2
By Americana Vibes,9 days ago
GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass quintet The Infamous Stringdusters have released Dust the Halls Vol. 2, available via their own imprint Americana Vibes. Following last month's single release of "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," the ten-track album revisits favorites including “Silent Night” and “Up on a House Top,” alongside three original songs. Building on the entirely instrumental first volume, the Dusters introduce vocals on nearly half the collection and welcome Shawn Lane as a guest on several tracks. The album will be available on vinyl with records shipping out before Christmas. Order physical copies and exclusive holiday merch HERE.