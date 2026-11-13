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Bristow animal shelter faces questions over conditions, operations
By Cal Day,11 days ago
BRISTOW, Okla. - The owner of a Bristow animal rescue is calling for changes at the city’s animal shelter, raising concerns about the conditions animals are living in. Beth Roberts, who runs a local animal rescue nonprofit, recently shared pictures and videos on social media showing dogs in uncleaned cages and deteriorating conditions inside the shelter.