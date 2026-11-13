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Microsoft outage: MU professor weighs in on global service disruption
By CBS 58 Newsroom,11 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Microsoft says its services are gradually returning to normal after a massive global outage disrupted schools, businesses and government agencies. The problems began Thursday, affecting services like Outlook, Teams and Copilot. Microsoft says there's no evidence of a cyberattack. Instead, the company says the outage was...
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