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Tired of paying for cloud storage every month? pCloud’s Black Friday Lifetime deal is the cure for subscription fatigue
By Sponsored Post,11 days ago
Software used to be a one-time purchase, but over time, with the addition of cloud storage and services, everything has become a subscription. One company even tried to make your car seat heaters a subscription. Count the subscriptions you’re paying for right now: iCloud, a password manager, a couple of streaming services, a music service, maybe a VPN, and whatever other app decided this year that it needed to be $4.99 per month for something that used to be a one-time purchase.