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Binance Expands to Stocks and ETFs, Launches Tokenized Securities
By Peter Zhang,10 days ago
Binance has announced a significant expansion of its platform, integrating over 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs alongside cryptocurrencies in a single app. This development includes the launch of tokenized securities, branded as bStocks, which allow users to trade select U.S. stocks on blockchain rails with 24/7 availability. These additions mark a major step in Binance's evolution into a multi-asset financial super app.