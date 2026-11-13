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Perpetua Resources Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Project Update
By Perpetua Resources Corp.,11 days ago
BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") announced the filing of its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026. For details, please see the Company's related filing available on EDGAR and SEDAR+.