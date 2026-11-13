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Job applicants say they are using AI to discover, investigate companies
By Lara Ewen,10 days ago
Artificial intelligence has changed the way job applicants find and research potential employers, with 66% of more than 100 AI users surveyed saying they applied to a company they hadn’t previously considered because of information AI relayed, according to a survey from AI employer platform Built In released Tuesday. At the same time, the study also found that more than half of respondents decided not to apply to a job after consulting AI.