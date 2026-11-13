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Raking In The Hardware
8 days ago
Jack and Spencer discuss the Brewers’ first procedural moves of the offseason, react to Pat Murphy and Jacob Misiorowski taking home hardware during awards week, and speculate how Milwaukee might handle first base if Jake Bauers leaves in free agency. Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-brewer-fanatic-podcast/id1740648724. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5CY8mWsQayqjDXqw9OT2Td. iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/263-the-brewer-fanatic-podcast-166534588/. Pocket Casts:...