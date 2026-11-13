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What's Next for Jesús Made? Not an Immediate Position Change, But Maybe an Imminent Debut
7 days ago
The Brewers took a somewhat bold step with Jesús Made in 2026. It wasn't assigning him to Double-A Biloxi right away, even though he didn't turn 19 until May 8. That was the obvious move. Made is so polished and so much a man among boys when playing with people his own age that he needed the challenge of Double-A, where many prospects find their sternest test (short of the big leagues). The bold choice the club made was a simple matter of informational transparency: they updated Made's height and weight and listed him at his actual size.