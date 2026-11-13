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Forum Friday: Signing A Starter, MoTY Murph, Offseason Priorities, All MLB Team
9 days ago
The Brewers fan base is actively debating whether to sign a fourth starter, Pat Murphy’s historic Manager of Year award, offseason priorities like William Contreras’ extension, and All-MLB team selections. This week’s Forum Friday highlights these four threads, covering rotation depth, Murphy’s Hall of Fame credentials, contract negotiations, and outfield comparisons. The discussions range from free-agent targets like Nick Pivetta to the competitive landscape of elite position players. Regular readers can find the full breakdown of these conversations below.