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Birmingham Airport Warns of Delays Following Nationwide FAA Ground Stop
By Vince Ramsey,11 days ago
BIRMINGHAM– Travelers flying through Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport should check with their airlines following a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13. Airport officials warned that delays could continue into the evening and possibly into the weekend. However, the duration of those disruptions depends on how long the ground stop lasts.