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Eileen Laubacher wins 4th Congressional District seat, ousts Lauren Boebert
By Colorado Capitol News Alliance,10 days ago
This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org. In a stunning upset, Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher defeated Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to win the 4th Congressional District seat. Boebert was the latest Republican wipeout from a blue wave that will drastically change the next Congress' political makeup.